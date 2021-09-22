Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Alerus Financial NA

Alerus Financial NA trimmed its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,498 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $31,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 31.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 440 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EW. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

In other news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $677,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at $11,139,113.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total transaction of $1,702,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,854,429.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 96,530 shares of company stock worth $11,055,715 in the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EW traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $118.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,469,253. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.06 and a 200 day moving average of $100.68. The stock has a market cap of $73.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $70.92 and a 12-month high of $123.27.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

