eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $92.52 Million

Equities analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) will post $92.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for eHealth’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $90.76 million and the highest is $95.46 million. eHealth reported sales of $94.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that eHealth will report full year sales of $684.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $677.06 million to $692.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $804.18 million, with estimates ranging from $734.80 million to $846.65 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover eHealth.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.14. eHealth had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $96.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.65 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of eHealth from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of eHealth from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.60.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of eHealth by 592.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in eHealth by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in eHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in eHealth by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in eHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $37.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $979.09 million, a PE ratio of 49.20 and a beta of -0.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.11. eHealth has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $94.41.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

