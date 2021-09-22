Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.190-$-0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $193 million-$195 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $188.71 million.Elastic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.670-$-0.570 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Elastic in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Elastic from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Summit Insights started coverage on Elastic in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elastic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Elastic from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elastic has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $179.25.

Get Elastic alerts:

ESTC stock opened at $163.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.17. Elastic has a 12-month low of $97.48 and a 12-month high of $176.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of -100.11 and a beta of 1.08.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.13, for a total value of $148,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total value of $926,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 514,698 shares of company stock valued at $84,959,034 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.