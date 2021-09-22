Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. is a pure-play commercial electric vehicle company. Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc., formerly known as Forum Merger III Corporation, is based in DELRAY BEACH, Fla. “

Get Electric Last Mile Solutions alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ELMS. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wedbush began coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of ELMS stock opened at $7.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.44. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). On average, analysts forecast that Electric Last Mile Solutions will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELMS. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. 9.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Electric Last Mile Solutions

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Electric Last Mile Solutions (ELMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Electric Last Mile Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electric Last Mile Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.