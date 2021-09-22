Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.24% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Element Solutions for the third quarter of 2021 have been stable over the past month. The company is executing a number of cost-management measures. Its cost actions are likely to lend support to its bottom line. Moreover, it is focused on growing through strategic acquisitions. Contributions from acquisitions are expected to drive sales. The divestiture of Agricultural Solutions unit has also made the company a proprietary formulator of differentiated specialty chemical solutions. The company is also committed to boosting shareholder returns. However, the prevailing softness in the energy business is likely to remain a headwind over the near term. Higher raw material and logistics costs may also hurt margins. Lower automotive production due to the chip shortage may also impact results.”

Get Element Solutions alerts:

ESI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Element Solutions from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.65.

Shares of NYSE ESI traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.31. 22,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,587,969. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.82 and its 200 day moving average is $22.05. Element Solutions has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $586.60 million during the quarter. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 10.66%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Element Solutions will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 3.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 5.3% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 0.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 126,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 4.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNA Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 1.4% in the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 50,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Element Solutions (ESI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.