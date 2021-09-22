Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Receives $90.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.20.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Emergent BioSolutions stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.56. 243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,265. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.67. Emergent BioSolutions has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $127.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.48). Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 29.10%. The business had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.73 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 100.0% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 60.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 14.7% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

