Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) Short Interest Up 30.9% in August

Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, an increase of 30.9% from the August 15th total of 2,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 956,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.
NYSE:ENBL opened at $7.46 on Wednesday. Enable Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $9.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.01.
Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enable Midstream Partners will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enable Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $99,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $101,000. 11.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Enable Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.65.
Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile
Enable Midstream Partners LP owns, operates and develops natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering & Processing, and Transportation & Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services, as well as crude oil gathering services for its producer customers.
