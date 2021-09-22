Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) Short Interest Up 30.9% in August

Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, an increase of 30.9% from the August 15th total of 2,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 956,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE:ENBL opened at $7.46 on Wednesday. Enable Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $9.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.01.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enable Midstream Partners will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.85%. Enable Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 95.65%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enable Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $99,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $101,000. 11.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Enable Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.65.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile

Enable Midstream Partners LP owns, operates and develops natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering & Processing, and Transportation & Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services, as well as crude oil gathering services for its producer customers.

