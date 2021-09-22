Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Bought by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,355 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Encompass Health worth $20,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 9.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,928,000 after acquiring an additional 70,509 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,467,000 after purchasing an additional 142,797 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, Invst LLC purchased a new position in Encompass Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $480,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EHC shares. Raymond James raised shares of Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $74.99 on Wednesday. Encompass Health Co. has a 1-year low of $60.44 and a 1-year high of $89.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.95 and a 200-day moving average of $79.64.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

