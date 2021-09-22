Enel (BIT:ENEL) PT Set at €11.50 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Enel (BIT:ENEL) received a €11.50 ($13.53) target price from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ENEL. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.60 ($7.76) price objective on shares of Enel in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.20 ($10.82) price objective on shares of Enel in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays set a €9.90 ($11.65) price objective on shares of Enel in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.82) price objective on shares of Enel in a research report on Monday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €9.38 ($11.04).

Enel has a 12 month low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a 12 month high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

