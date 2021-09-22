Enertopia (OTCMKTS:ENRT) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.09

Enertopia Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENRT)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.09 and traded as low as $0.06. Enertopia shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 738,432 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.09.

About Enertopia (OTCMKTS:ENRT)

Enertopia Corp. is an exploration and development company. It engages in the acquisition of natural resource properties. The firm produces battery-grade lithium carbonate from brines or the creation of a synthetic brine from the firm’s lithium project. Its projects include 160 Acres of Placer and Lode Claims in Clayton Valley, Nevada.

