Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) CEO Buys $498,853.00 in Stock

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) CEO Aj Teague purchased 23,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $498,853.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $21.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.58 and its 200-day moving average is $23.21. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.31%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EPD. Hutner Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% in the first quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 9,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 40,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 64,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

