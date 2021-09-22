Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 158,426 Shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) by 661.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,426 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CBD. Indus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 231.4% in the first quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,103,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after acquiring an additional 770,417 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 2,129.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 635,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 606,532 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,390,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,179,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 859.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 210,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 188,192 shares during the period. 4.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CBD opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.40. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $8.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CBD shares. Bank of America lowered Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates though the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.

