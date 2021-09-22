Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPX were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXC. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPX by 9.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of SPX by 3.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 65,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of SPX by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in SPX during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPX by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPX stock opened at $54.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.13. SPX Co. has a 1-year low of $41.14 and a 1-year high of $67.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. SPX had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.55 million. Equities analysts expect that SPX Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPXC. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of SPX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

