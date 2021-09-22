Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NARI. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Inari Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $841,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inari Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $1,350,000. 57.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NARI shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Inari Medical from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

NARI stock opened at $77.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.18 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.20. Inari Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.66 and a fifty-two week high of $127.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Inari Medical had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $63.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 149.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $726,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 170,975 shares in the company, valued at $13,806,231.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $479,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,092 shares in the company, valued at $5,189,586.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,085 shares of company stock worth $17,563,049 in the last 90 days. 23.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

