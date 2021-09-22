Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) by 95.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,970 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iStar were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STAR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of iStar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,963,000. Glendon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iStar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,702,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iStar by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,531,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,917,000 after buying an additional 533,835 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of iStar by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 574,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,215,000 after buying an additional 184,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V3 Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iStar in the 1st quarter valued at $3,213,000. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of iStar from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of iStar in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of iStar in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, iStar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Shares of NYSE:STAR opened at $25.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.95 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. iStar Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.17 and a 1-year high of $26.88.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.30. iStar had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that iStar Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is currently -57.47%.

About iStar

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

