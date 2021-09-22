Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,900 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 66.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 36,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 14,532 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 355.6% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the first quarter valued at $700,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 3,785.3% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the first quarter valued at $124,000. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PagerDuty from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on PagerDuty from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PagerDuty from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.07.

In other PagerDuty news, Director Sameer Dholakia sold 4,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $182,845.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $205,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 225,104 shares of company stock worth $9,764,423 in the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PD opened at $46.34 on Wednesday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.92 and a fifty-two week high of $58.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -40.30 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.09.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 38.90%. The business had revenue of $67.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. PagerDuty’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

