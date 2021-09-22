Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Shares Down 9.5%

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) shares fell 9.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.81 and last traded at $11.83. 12,576 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 756,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.07.

EOSE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Eos Energy Enterprises from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eos Energy Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

The company has a market cap of $691.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.55.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $692,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 349,047 shares of company stock valued at $4,769,565. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter worth approximately $6,593,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,651,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 2,295.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 102,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 98,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 923.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 306,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 276,626 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

