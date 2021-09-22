Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the August 15th total of 53,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $9.74. 351,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,090. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.70. Epiphany Technology Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $12.00.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

