Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 817,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,409 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.91% of Equinix worth $656,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 1,519.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total value of $1,061,232.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,649,502.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $828.52, for a total transaction of $1,206,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,355 shares of company stock valued at $18,116,589 over the last ninety days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Equinix from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen raised their target price on Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $880.94.

NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $3.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $851.95. 1,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,440. The company has a market capitalization of $76.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $885.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $835.24 and a 200 day moving average of $768.95.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.37%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

