Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Up 1.4%

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) shares shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $870.52 and last traded at $865.23. 679 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 555,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $853.25.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EQIX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their target price on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Equinix from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $880.94.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $835.24 and a 200-day moving average of $768.95. The firm has a market cap of $76.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. Sell-side analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.37%.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $814.70, for a total value of $162,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $872.80, for a total value of $1,264,687.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,355 shares of company stock worth $18,116,589 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 1,440.0% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

