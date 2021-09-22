Equitable Holdings Inc. Buys 2,096 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 96.6% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter worth about $41,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 109.1% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter worth about $48,000. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FISV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.63.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $106.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.58 and a 200 day moving average of $115.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $70.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.81 and a twelve month high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $4,708,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,157,500 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

