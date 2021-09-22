Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $2.09 Million Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 181.3% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth $142,000.

ITA opened at $100.96 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.35. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

