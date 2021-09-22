Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $3.12 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,002 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $3,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWY. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 204.6% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $156.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.89. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $114.68 and a twelve month high of $163.47.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

