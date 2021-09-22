Equitable Holdings Inc. Purchases 2,613 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 6.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NIO were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,346,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,361,000 after acquiring an additional 897,541 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,312,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,049,000 after acquiring an additional 297,618 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,850,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,782 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,899,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,600,000 after acquiring an additional 266,614 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,287,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,159,000 after acquiring an additional 505,415 shares during the period. 29.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $34.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.48. Nio Inc – has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $66.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.89. The stock has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.06 and a beta of 2.50.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.68% and a negative return on equity of 36.97%. Analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NIO shares. raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.60 to $58.30 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. HSBC raised shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BOCOM International started coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.49.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

