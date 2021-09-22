Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Markel Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MKL)

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Markel in a research report issued on Monday, September 20th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $11.91 for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Markel’s Q4 2021 earnings at $17.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $58.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $16.99 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $20.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $17.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $18.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $73.00 EPS.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $19.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.45 by $3.69. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 21.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,304.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Markel stock opened at $1,201.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,238.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,206.15. Markel has a one year low of $913.04 and a one year high of $1,288.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.70.

In other Markel news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total value of $79,453.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,743,000 after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,969,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 14,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 374.3% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 1,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

