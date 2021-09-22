Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Regions Financial Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Regions Financial in a note issued to investors on Friday, September 17th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.53. Wedbush also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on RF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stephens downgraded Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Raymond James downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.29 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $19.29 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.84.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $19.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.78. Regions Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.81.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.28%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RF. Marietta Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1,320.7% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 314,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,506,000 after buying an additional 292,763 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,361,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,122,000 after purchasing an additional 70,905 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,074,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,678,000 after purchasing an additional 44,190 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 338.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 510,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,546,000 after purchasing an additional 393,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,809,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,524,000 after purchasing an additional 874,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

