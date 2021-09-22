Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Cathay Pacific Airways Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CPCAY)

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cathay Pacific Airways in a research note issued on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cathay Pacific Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Shares of Cathay Pacific Airways stock opened at $4.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Cathay Pacific Airways has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $5.22.

About Cathay Pacific Airways

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, aircraft engineering, cargo carriage, airport ground engineering support and equipment maintenance, and inventory technical management services.

