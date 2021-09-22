ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $258,000 Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,261 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,942 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 155,506 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $34,855,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 305,570 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $180,448,000 after acquiring an additional 8,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $823,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.72.

NYSE:MCD traded up $5.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $245.59. The stock had a trading volume of 88,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,739,512. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $247.05. The company has a market cap of $183.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $238.59 and its 200-day moving average is $233.24.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

