ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 48.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the second quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 64,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,109,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,998,000 after buying an additional 61,699 shares during the period. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 47.5% during the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 7,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.35.

Shares of XOM traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.49. 775,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,216,016. The company has a market cap of $234.92 billion, a PE ratio of -17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $64.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

