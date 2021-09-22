ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 71.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,334 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for 3.2% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $11,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.24. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,844. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $51.15 and a one year high of $51.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.27.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.