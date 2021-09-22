Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CUYTY. Oddo Bhf upgraded Etn. Fr. Colruyt from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of CUYTY traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.81. 156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,447. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $16.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.49.

Colruyt SA engages in the retail and distribution of food and non-food products and fuels. It operates through the following segments: Retail; Wholesale and FoodService; and Other Activities. The Retail segment includes stores under the management that directly supplies retail customers and bulk consumers.

