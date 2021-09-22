Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) PT Lowered to $68.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.47% from the company’s current price.

EVRG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Evergy stock opened at $63.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. Evergy has a one year low of $48.61 and a one year high of $69.45. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.41.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Evergy will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the first quarter valued at about $552,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 381,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,689,000 after buying an additional 22,021 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Evergy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Evergy by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

