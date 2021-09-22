Evergy’s (EVRG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Evercore ISI

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Evercore ISI in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.11% from the stock’s current price.

EVRG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Get Evergy alerts:

NYSE EVRG traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.57. 4,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,443. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.41. Evergy has a one year low of $48.61 and a one year high of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.38.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Evergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Evergy will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Evergy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,183,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,122,000 after buying an additional 1,051,807 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Evergy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,886,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,733,000 after buying an additional 367,352 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Evergy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,935,000 after buying an additional 321,393 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Evergy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,374,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,918,000 after buying an additional 117,739 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Evergy by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,816,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,229,000 after buying an additional 2,454,681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.