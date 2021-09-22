Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evogene is a leading computational biology company targeting to revolutionize product development for life-science based industries, including human health, agriculture, and industrial applications. Incorporating a deep understanding of biology and leveraging Big Data and Artificial Intelligence, Evogene established its unique technology, the Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform is designed to computationally discover and develop life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements as the core components for such products. Evogene holds a number of subsidiaries utilizing the CPB platform to develop human microbiome-based therapeutics, medical cannabis, ag-biologicals, ag-chemicals, seed traits, and ag-solutions for castor oil production. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Evogene in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Aegis started coverage on shares of Evogene in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Evogene stock opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. Evogene has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $10.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.90 and a 200 day moving average of $3.68.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Evogene had a negative net margin of 2,326.70% and a negative return on equity of 38.88%. As a group, analysts predict that Evogene will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evogene during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Evogene by 164.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,946 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evogene in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Evogene during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Evogene during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. 28.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evogene

Evogene Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of a computer-biological platform for improving the development processes of products in the field of life sciences. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Industrial Applications, and Human Health. The Agriculture segment develops seed traits, agrochemical products, and agrobiological products to improve plant performance.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

