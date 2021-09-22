Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,829 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 283.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total value of $153,442.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,860,072.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total transaction of $4,273,415.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on EXAS. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.06.

EXAS stock opened at $105.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.34 and a beta of 1.29. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $70.75 and a 12 month high of $159.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.36.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $434.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.76 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 50.52%. On average, research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

