Exeedme (XED) Price Tops $0.39 on Exchanges

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 22nd. Exeedme has a total market capitalization of $25.04 million and $506,216.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Exeedme has traded 31.4% lower against the dollar. One Exeedme coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000927 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002384 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00066984 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.07 or 0.00166972 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.22 or 0.00107758 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,872.66 or 0.06845110 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,039.80 or 1.00174540 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Exeedme Coin Profile

Exeedme’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Buying and Selling Exeedme

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exeedme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Exeedme using one of the exchanges listed above.

