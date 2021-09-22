Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Price Target Lowered to $36.00 at Truist Securities

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 77.08% from the stock’s previous close.

EXEL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

EXEL opened at $20.33 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.17. Exelixis has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $26.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 70.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.07.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.25. Exelixis had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $385.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.31 million. On average, research analysts expect that Exelixis will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $1,048,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,571,400. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXEL. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 1,035.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

