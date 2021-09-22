Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Holdings Trimmed by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,241 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $4,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,724,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562,881 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 50,547,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689,373 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,185,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,936,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,039,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $49.02 on Wednesday. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $47.93 billion, a PE ratio of 49.52, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.93.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.52%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXC. TheStreet raised shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.50 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.44.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

