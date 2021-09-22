EXMR FDN (EXMR) Price Reaches $0.0028

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. EXMR FDN has a total market cap of $17,837.81 and $12,077.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EXMR FDN coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EXMR FDN has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.97 or 0.00309169 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00054707 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.83 or 0.00127080 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00012610 BTC.

About EXMR FDN

EXMR FDN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 coins and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 coins. EXMR FDN’s official website is exmrfoundation.org . EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EXMR FDN is https://reddit.com/r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for EXMR FDN is medium.com/@eXMR

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMR has two major projects GCPS.io “Payments Gateway” & Buoystocks.com “Trading Bot Services”. EXMR has a community, which benefits from its staking rewards system, keeping the EXMR FDN stable in its price. EXMR FDN will be used to acquire trading bots within buoystocks.com and to pay for listing fees within GCPS.io Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling EXMR FDN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR FDN directly using US dollars.

