Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Gap Up to $121.30

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $121.30, but opened at $125.78. Expeditors International of Washington shares last traded at $123.14, with a volume of 6,029 shares traded.

EXPD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Vertical Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.18.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $35,065.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $42,877.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,816 shares of company stock worth $1,111,389 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 996.2% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

