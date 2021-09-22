Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Position Increased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXR. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 89.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 29.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 18.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

EXR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James lowered Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.15.

EXR stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.54. 11,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,575. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.74 and a twelve month high of $194.67. The company has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.63 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 46.33% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 94.70%.

In other news, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $1,936,466.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,299,255.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total value of $436,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,050 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,390 shares of company stock worth $2,990,854 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.