Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,394,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 935,167 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $151,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $297,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,359,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $148,835,000 after acquiring an additional 10,419 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 25.3% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 433,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,325,000 after acquiring an additional 87,394 shares during the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.5% in the second quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 40,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,476,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,216,016. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $235.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $64.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

