Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Silicon Valley Capital Partners

Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 29.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,721 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,479 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 2.3% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Facebook were worth $11,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FB. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the first quarter valued at $12,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Facebook by 2.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,398 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in Facebook by 58.4% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,662,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,667,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,813 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Facebook by 40.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,997,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,471,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,368 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its position in Facebook by 2,665.1% in the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,478,353 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $435,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Facebook in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC raised their price objective on Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.35.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total transaction of $561,113.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,922,440.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,506,590 shares of company stock valued at $904,182,389. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $14.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $342.78. 1,379,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,319,922. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $363.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $332.68. The firm has a market cap of $966.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

