FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $137.43 Million

Equities analysts forecast that FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) will announce $137.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for FB Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $132.10 million and the highest is $140.20 million. FB Financial reported sales of $165.85 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full year sales of $554.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $546.07 million to $561.39 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $542.46 million, with estimates ranging from $507.67 million to $564.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover FB Financial.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. FB Financial had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $135.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.88 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.50 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist cut their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FB Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in FB Financial by 87.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 33,763 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in FB Financial by 38.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 12,450 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in FB Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in FB Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in FB Financial by 134.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 9,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FBK opened at $40.66 on Wednesday. FB Financial has a 1 year low of $23.64 and a 1 year high of $49.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.76 and its 200 day moving average is $41.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.80%.

FB Financial

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

