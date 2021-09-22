FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Announces Earnings Results

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by ($0.59), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.87 EPS. FedEx updated its FY 2022 guidance to $19.750-$21.000 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $19.75-21.00 EPS.

Shares of FDX traded down $21.17 on Wednesday, reaching $230.90. 434,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,291,626. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $273.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.32. FedEx has a 12 month low of $234.79 and a 12 month high of $319.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.51%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.08.

In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,065,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FedEx stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 872 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

