Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

FEEXF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America lowered Ferrexpo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Get Ferrexpo alerts:

FEEXF stock opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.73 and a 200-day moving average of $5.72. Ferrexpo has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $7.05.

Ferrexpo Plc engages in mining, processing, and selling of iron ore pellets to the steel industry. It holds interests in the Poltava Mining, Yeristovo Mining, and Belanovo Mining. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.