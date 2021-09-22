Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV) Shares Up 1.9%

Fidelity European Trust PLC (LON:FEV)’s share price shot up 1.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 321 ($4.19) and last traded at GBX 320.50 ($4.19). 163,786 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 510,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 314.50 ($4.11).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 320.07 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 303.56. The company has a market cap of £1.32 billion and a PE ratio of 5.71.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a GBX 2.65 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. Fidelity European Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.12%.

Fidelity European Trust PLC is an open-ended equity fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Continental Europe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

