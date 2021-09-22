Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,674 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,352,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,812,000 after buying an additional 2,335,739 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 46.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,689,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,015,000 after buying an additional 1,178,168 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at $38,505,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at $25,234,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 39.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,140,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,045,000 after buying an additional 607,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FNF opened at $44.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.39. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.82 and a 1-year high of $49.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.08.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 17.05%. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 29.96%.

Fidelity National Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 0.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $1,102,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 36,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $1,816,925.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $3,559,521 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

