Fiera Capital Corp Has $345,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 76,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,005.4% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 9,431 shares in the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 13,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period.

Shares of IWD opened at $156.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.29. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $113.57 and a 12-month high of $164.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

