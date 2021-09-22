Fiera Capital Corp Makes New Investment in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,645 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in SBA Communications by 53.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at $575,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in SBA Communications by 7.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 22,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in SBA Communications by 6.2% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in SBA Communications by 7.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $354.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $350.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.89. The stock has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.65 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $232.88 and a 1 year high of $369.56.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $575.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.96 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $337.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $337.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.75.

In related news, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 24,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.17, for a total transaction of $8,884,382.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 67,112 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.47, for a total value of $24,527,422.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,884 shares in the company, valued at $16,403,755.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 292,752 shares of company stock worth $105,204,175 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.